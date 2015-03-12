MOSCOW, March 12 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia is ready to re-examine its policy in the field of arms control "if the West continues to consider Russia its enemy", the daily writes citing foreign ministry official Mikhail Lukyanov.

- Russia's Investigative Committee will question human rights activists who visited Zaur Dadayev, the main suspect in Boris Nemtsov murder, in prison, the paper writes.

- Some 39 percent of Russians think they will lose their job soon, the paper writes citing a recent Levada poll.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Governors of several Russian regions have decided to cut their own salaries after President Vladimir Putin cut the salaries of members of the presidential administration by 10 percent last month, the paper says.

- The paper runs an interview with Alexander Shulgin who oversees the Russian operations of Internet group Yandex . Shulgin says Google Inc must not use its monopoly to prevent handset producers from installing Yandex services on their phones.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Some two thirds of people living in Crimea positively assess the integration of the region into Russia, the paper reports citing recent poll by VTsIOM. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)