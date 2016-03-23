BRIEF-Cairo Communication Q1 result swings to loss of EUR 3.1 mln
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 GROSS REVENUE 289.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 63.6 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
MOSCOW, March 23 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian car maker Avtovaz doubled production of the new model Vesta in March, the paper writes citing sources.
- Russian internet company Yandex spent a record 2.7 billion roubles ($40 million) on advertising and marketing in 2015, a 57 percent increase on the previous year, the paper writes.
- "Gypsy cabs" drive one fifth of all Russia's passengers, and earn some 116.4 billion roubles ($1.72 billion) per year, the daily cites a study by the Russian government's analytical center.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Some 22 percent of Russian workers change employer every year, about the world's average figure, the daily reports citing a Higher School of Economics report.
- Ecological prosecutors outside Moscow have sued a company for 1.5 billion roubles ($22.15 million) for polluting land since 2012, the paper writes.
- Authorities of the Primorye region failed to attract tourists to the Russky Island, and the federal authorities plan to lift the region's status of a special economic zone.
RBK
www.rbcddaily.ru
- Russian internet company Yandex said a set of actions taken by the government last year to regulate the Internet were "politically motivated", the paper writes.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia's transport watchdog will toughen controls of Russian and foreign low-cost air carriers after the crash of a Flydubai passenger jet in Rostov-on-Don, the paper writes.
($1 = 67.7300 roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)
* Says co signs service agreement with AIRSIA BERHAD to provide IT services, valid for three years