MOSCOW, March 23 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian car maker Avtovaz doubled production of the new model Vesta in March, the paper writes citing sources.

- Russian internet company Yandex spent a record 2.7 billion roubles ($40 million) on advertising and marketing in 2015, a 57 percent increase on the previous year, the paper writes.

- "Gypsy cabs" drive one fifth of all Russia's passengers, and earn some 116.4 billion roubles ($1.72 billion) per year, the daily cites a study by the Russian government's analytical center.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Some 22 percent of Russian workers change employer every year, about the world's average figure, the daily reports citing a Higher School of Economics report.

- Ecological prosecutors outside Moscow have sued a company for 1.5 billion roubles ($22.15 million) for polluting land since 2012, the paper writes.

- Authorities of the Primorye region failed to attract tourists to the Russky Island, and the federal authorities plan to lift the region's status of a special economic zone.

RBK

www.rbcddaily.ru

- Russian internet company Yandex said a set of actions taken by the government last year to regulate the Internet were "politically motivated", the paper writes.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia's transport watchdog will toughen controls of Russian and foreign low-cost air carriers after the crash of a Flydubai passenger jet in Rostov-on-Don, the paper writes.

($1 = 67.7300 roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)