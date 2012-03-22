MOSCOW, March 22 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom wants the
government to allow a 45-percent price hike for the natural gas
consumers by the end of the year, the paper writes.
- Russia's long serving government official Sergei Shoigu
could be recommended by the ruling United Russia party for the
position of Moscow region governor, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Arkady Rotenberg, co-owner of Russia's fertilizer
Minudobreniya, is planning to launch a $1.5-billion project to
produce nitrogen fertilizers in Russia's Far East region.
Rotenberg is also interested in Toglyattiazot and Lithuanian
Achema, the daily says.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia's space agency Roscosmos has demanded a police
probe into Russian Space Systems' use of state money in the
development of National Navigation Satellite System, GLONASS.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Former Soviet Union president Mikhail Gorbachev said he is
ready to help Russian opposition build the new Social-Democratic
party but will not lead it, the paper says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia's government will spend up to 5 billion roubles
this year to support local dairy farming, the paper cites
Agriculture Minister Yelena Skrynnik.
- Twenty new orthodox cathedrals will open in Moscow this
year, according to church officials.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russia's newly elected President and current Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin may name the new government members
before his May inauguration, the daily says citing government
sources.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- Russia's businessmen will continue transferring their
funds to offshore companies, as they doubt the state's ability
to guarantee safety to their assets, the popular daily says.
(Writing by Tatyana Ustinova)