MOSCOW, March 5 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Oil trader Gennady Timchenko has boosted his fortune to
$14.1 billlion in 2013 from $5 billion, rising 34 places in
Forbes' list the world's richest people, the daily says, adding
that Alisher Usmanov remained Russia's wealthiest businessman
with a fortune of $17.6 billion.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Rosneft has launched discussions with the
natural resources ministry to strengthen state monopoly's rights
to develop Russia's continental offshore fields.
- Former deputy prime minister and now Rosneft president
Igor Sechin will return to the board of directors at state
controlled Russian power company Inter RAO after two
years off the board and he could be elected chairman.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Almost 55 percent of Russians believe that the Sun orbits
the Earth, the daily says in a commentary on the results of a
decision to exclude astronomy from the subjects studied in
secondary schools.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)