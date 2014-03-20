The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
VEDOMOSTI
- The Finance Ministry is planning to monitor offshore
companies owned by Russian citizens and will make them pay taxes
if they own at least 10 percent of shares.
- Rosneft top managers have raised their stakes in
the oil major, the daily says adding that head of the company
Igor Sechin has spent almost $28.9 million to increase his stake
in he company.
- French automaker Renault is launching production
of the new generation of the Logan sedan at Russia's Avtovaz
.
KOMMERSANT
- Crimean authorities are planning to review the terms of
production-sharing agreements with foreign oil and gas companies
for offshore development projects in the Black Sea.
- Investors from Japan are ready to ignore European
sanctions and go on cooperating with Russia, the daily says
summing up a Russia-Japan business forum held in Tokyo.
- Western banks seem to have taken Russia's statement on
Crimea as a sign of stability, the daily says referring to deals
on syndicated loans to Russia's iron-ore miner Metalloinvest
worth $1.15 billion and to potash giant Uralkali
worth almost $500 million.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- Russia's Black Sea naval base in Sevastopol will receive
six new diesel submarines by 2015 and six new patrol boats in
the near future, in moves fleet commander Admiral Viktor Chirkov
said on Wednesday would considerably increase its capabilities.