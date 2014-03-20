The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The Finance Ministry is planning to monitor offshore companies owned by Russian citizens and will make them pay taxes if they own at least 10 percent of shares.

- Rosneft top managers have raised their stakes in the oil major, the daily says adding that head of the company Igor Sechin has spent almost $28.9 million to increase his stake in he company.

- French automaker Renault is launching production of the new generation of the Logan sedan at Russia's Avtovaz .

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Crimean authorities are planning to review the terms of production-sharing agreements with foreign oil and gas companies for offshore development projects in the Black Sea.

- Investors from Japan are ready to ignore European sanctions and go on cooperating with Russia, the daily says summing up a Russia-Japan business forum held in Tokyo.

- Western banks seem to have taken Russia's statement on Crimea as a sign of stability, the daily says referring to deals on syndicated loans to Russia's iron-ore miner Metalloinvest worth $1.15 billion and to potash giant Uralkali worth almost $500 million.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia's Black Sea naval base in Sevastopol will receive six new diesel submarines by 2015 and six new patrol boats in the near future, in moves fleet commander Admiral Viktor Chirkov said on Wednesday would considerably increase its capabilities.