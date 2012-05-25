MOSCOW May 25 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia may give up its Gabala radar station in Azerbaijan,
if Baku continues to insist on raising the yearly lease price to
$300 million from the current $7 million, the daily says.
- Russia's authorities have come up with a new energy
companies privatisation plan, which allows the sale of state
assets in Rosneftegaz holding in 2013-2015. Rosneftegaz controls
75.17 percent in Rosneft, 10.74 percent in Gazprom
and 7 percent in Caspian Pipeline Consortium.
KOMMERSANT
- Royal Dutch Shell may join Russia's Arctic
Shtokman gas project, where Gazprom will keep its
majority stake, the daily says.
- Russia does not plan to support Syrian authorities
financially, the daily writes ahead of the Russia-Syria
intergovernmental commission, which opens in Moscow on Friday.
IZVESTIA
- Moscow police have filed a criminal case against a group
of officials at the Moscow department of the Federal Agency on
State Property, Rosimushchestvo, allegedly accused of selling
dozens of the city's historical buildings to offshore companies.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has received a
government order to radically reform Russia's military
industrial complex management and restructure the national space
agency Roscosmos, the daily says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- The number of rouble billionaires in Russia has fallen to
268 people in 2011, nearly 15 percent fewer than last year, the
paper cites tax collectors.
RBK Daily
- Russia's police plan to spend 15,5 million roubles ($4.88
million) on new equipment used to disperse opposition rallies.
Earlier, local police had been in talks with France about
purchasing VBL light armored vehicles, the daily says.