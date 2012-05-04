Moscow May 4 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin and Dmitry
Medvedev, who is expected to become prime minister, agreed a
structure for the new government but have yet to finalise
staffing choices, the paper cites sources.
- The Moscow mayor's office authorised "Million Man March"
rally in the capital on May 6, which the opposition hopes will
bring 5,000 people, the paper writes.
- The Russian government's telecommunication watchdog on
Thursday launched a tender for licences on Long Term Evolution
(LTE), or 4G, network services, and expects to announce the
winners on July 12, the paper says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- President-elect Vladimir Putin's inauguration will be
receive unprecedented coverage on Russian television, reported
live on six channels, the daily reports.
- Russia's NTV television channel, controlled by the media
arm of energy giant Gazprom, reported it 2011 earnings
of 20.72 billion roubles ($702.27 million), up 25 percent from a
year earlier, the paper writes.
- Number of card-skimming fraud operations in Russia grew by
9 times in the first quarter of 2012 year-on-year and experts
say 1.38 billion roubles ($46.77 million) were lost in cash
machines in 2011, the paper writes.
($1 = 29.5045 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova;
ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)