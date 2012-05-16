The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev have agreed to split responsibility for the appointment of a new cabinet, and Putin will name his choices for minister of finance, economy minister and the head of the state anti-monopoly watchdog agency, the daily says.

- Transneft is unlikely to be privatized because Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin's refuses to sell a 3 percent stake in the pipeline monopoly, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian lawmakers have proposed draft legislation that could ban opposition leaders from organising demonstration, if they have previously been charged with violating city rules at rallies, the daily says.

- Russian tycoon Alexander Lebedev, owner of two leading UK newspapers, will sell two Russian radio stations worth an estimated total of $14 million to fellow billionaire Mikhail Gutseriyev, the daily says.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- A Russian military expert faces 20 years in prison for allegedly providing U.S. intelligence service with the details of the Bulava intercontinental missile project, the daily says citing its sources. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)