The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's oil producers warn of a new petrol crisis after the national transport watchdog Rostransnadzor banned the use of 30 percent of tank cars for oil product transportation by train.

- Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who refused to attend the G8 summit in the United States, still plans to meet with the leaders of Germany and France, two influential group members.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The first launch of Russia's new generation spaceship Angara will take place at Plesetsk cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk region next summer, head of Russia's special construction agency Spetsstroi Grigory Naginsky said. The company has already built 90 percent of ground facilities for the launch, he said.

- Russia's opposition plans to name common candidates for the next regional election of governors to be held in October.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia has spent 30 million roubles ($970,100) on rescue operations in Indonesia in search for the wreckage and victims of the Sukhoi Superjet 100, which crashed on May 9.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia's Orthodox Church has launched a Facebook page for its Patriarch Kirill responding to the growing interest in the life of religious figures, the daily writes, commenting on the ways the Church is using social networks to attract supporters.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- The number of people who failed to pay off their debts on time has grown in Russia the last three months, the daily cites the country's national bureau of credit histories.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom plans to pay its CEO Alexander Provotorov a 7-million-rouble ($226,400) bonus for implementing the project of equipping polling stations with video cameras during the recent presidential election, the daily says.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Russia's President Vladimir Putin may replace the widely unpopular Defence Minister Anatoly Serdykov when he forms the new government to win the army's support during the politically unstable period in the country, the daily says.

- Russia's anti-drug watchdog chief Victor Ivanov could be appointed head of Russia's police, the daily says. ($1 = 30.9242 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)