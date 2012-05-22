The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The newly formed cabinet of Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is unlikely to produce a government reform, the daily says citing analysts.

- Russia's transport ministry has supported the railways officials' initiative to raise tariffs for cargo shipments by 11 percent in 2013.

- Japans' Nissan plans to triple its sales in Russia to 480,000 cars a year by 2016 and produce 80 percent of the cars locally, the daily cites the company's officials.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Former Russian ministers, who failed to get positions in the new government on Monday, are most likely to follow Former Prime Minster and now President Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin, the daily says.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- A Sochi court has decided not to fine Oleg Deripaska's Basic Element investment group, responsible for the renovation of the Sochi international airport before the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, with 14,7 million roubles ($471,500). The group was previously accused of "failing to meet conditions of the renovation agreement."

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Head of Russia's Federal Youth Agency Vasily Yakemenko plans to form a new opposition party to compete with the ruling United Russia party in the next elections, he said on Monday.

- Almost 80 percent of Russians expect further food and services prices to grow in summer.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia misuses between 20 and 30 million hectares of farming lands out of 400 million hectares available, the paper cites experts.

($1 = 31.1750 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)