VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The owners of Russia's Domodedovo international airport have agreed with the government to invest 14 billion roubles ($441.50 million) each in the construction of a new runway by 2015, the daily reports.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin's judo partner Arkady Rotenberg got an official approval to build roads in and around Moscow skipping tenders, the daily says, adding that the project is worth several dozen billion roubles.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's biggest lender Sberbank is close to sealing the deal with the consumer credit division of BNP Paribas Group Cetelem to create a joint POS (Point of Sale) finance bank by the middle of the year, Sberbank head German Gref told the paper in an interview.

- Russia carried out a successful test launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile from Plesetsk space field on Wednesday, the daily says citing sources.

- Russia's former finance minister Alexei Kudrin has discussed the potential for launching a new liberal party with his committee for civil initiatives, the daily says.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russian government plans to invest up to 229 million roubles ($7.22 million) by 2013 in the reconstruction of the Baltic shipyard in St Petersburg to enable it to take part in the tender for building new generation nuclear icebreakers.

- Russia has spent 184 billion roubles ($5.80 billion) in the past 16 years to destroy 60 percent of chemical weapons inherited from the Soviet Union, and will need another 50 billion roubles ($1.58 billion) to get rid of the rest by 2015.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia's human rights activists plan to ask President Vladimir Putin to veto the bill, currently reviewed by the parliament, to raise fines for violating rules at opposition rallies to millions of roubles. ($1 = 31.7099 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)