MOSCOW May 31 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia and China plan to set up a joint venture to produce
a new long-range jet based on designs for Russia's Ilyushin-96.
- Russian Internet firms Yandex, Mail.Ru
and Vkontakte may be included in a list of strategic assets,
meaning they must obtain official permission before selling
stakes to foreign investors, the daily reported.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- TNK-BP's former CEO Mikhail Fridman dismissed
suggestions that his resignation from BP's Russian joint venture
on Monday was linked to the appointment of former deputy prime
minister Igor Sechin as CEO of state-controlled oil major
Rosneft.
- Russian fishing companies worry that a tender to privatize
state-run Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet, AFT, will be rigged to go to
Russian Sea Group, 30 percent of which is controlled by one of
Vladimir Putin's allies, oil trader Gennady Timchenko.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia may start recruiting foreign experts at a salary of
around 2 million roubles ($61,000) a year to help it prepare for
the 2014 Winter Olympic Games.
- Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov has order the military
stop buying traditional Russian felt valenki boots, forcing the
army to consider sheep-wool boots against the winter cold.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- It is becoming more and more difficult for Russia to
defend Syria's leader, the daily says, commenting on new calls
for sanctions to force Bashar al-Assad to resign.
- Russia's banks have started downsizing faced with
financial sector troubles, the daily says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday
that raising pension age for women to 60 years from the current
55 years could be part of planned end-of-year reforms.
- More than 70 percent of Russians cannot afford traveling
during the summer holidays, according to the latest survey by
state pollster VTsIOM.
($1 = 32.7805 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)