BRIEF-NPG Technology posts FY net profit of 577,998 euros
* FY NET SALES 447,729 EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2rnP8S7
MOSCOW May 31 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Sibir airline's parent company S7 group has made the highest bid for a 25.5 percent stake of the air carrier.
- Germany's Daimler AG is planning to start selling its light commercial cars Mecedes-Benz Sprinter, produced at Russia's GAZ car maker in Nizhny Novgorod, in Sept. and wants to raise its share on Russia's market by 2-4 times.
- The appointment of Elvira Nabiullina as a new head of the central bank from June 23, could lead to a further cabinet reshuffle in the economic sector, the daily says.
- Russia's defence ministry has decided to reduce the number of young people from the North Caucasus recruited to serve in the armed forces, the daily says. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)
* Dunkin' Brands Group - Katherine Jaspon to receive increase in base salary to annualized base salary of $400,000, retroactive to April 7- sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2sdjvbA) Further company coverage: