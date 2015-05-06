European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service proposed to strengthen control over foreign investments, including approval of investments by President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the daily writes.
- Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russian oil major Rosneft , earns some 600 million roubles ($12.02 million) per year, the daily reports citing the company.
- South Korea's Incheon International Airport Corp may become a co-investor in the renovation of Irkutsk airport, the daily says.
- Russian-U.S. joint venture Ford Sollers will lower prices on Ford cars by 4-15 percent in May compared to April, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
- Russia's Investigative Committee on Tuesday searched the art expert department of the State Tretyakov Gallery in connection with a case of smuggling the art works of Russian painters of XIX-XX centuries, the daily says.
- Russian Railways may need some 70-75 billion roubles ($2.90 billion) of state support in 2016 to cover its budget deficit, the paper reports.
($1 = 49.9300 roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)
