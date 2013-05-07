MOSCOW May 7 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Russian air carriers may scrap plans to run low-cost
charter flights this summer because of the shortage of planes.
The costs of tickets to popular resort destinations could
therefore grow by 20 percent, the daily says.
- The trade union of workers at the Volkswagen plant in
Russia's town of Kaluga is threatening to hold a strike on May,
12 against certain changes in the working schedule.
KOMMERSANT
- Only 26 percent of Russians want to see Vladimir Putin in
the Kremlin after 2018, according to Levada polling agency
survey conducted in April.
- Russia's Justice Ministry has suspended the registration
of several political parties including the one set up by the
supporters of the popular anti-corruption blogger Alexei
Navalny.
- Investigators have established that a suspect in the
defence ministry embezzlement case could spend budget funds to
support friends and acquaintances.
IZVESTIA
- Prosecutors have assigned Levada polling agency a "foreign
agent" status under the new legislation, after uncovering that
the non-governmental research organization received 3.9 million
roubles ($125,400) from abroad in the period from December to
March.
- Russia's former transport minister and a presidential aide
Igor Levitin could become the new head state-run United
Shipbuilding Corporation after its director Andrei Dyachkov quit
earlier this week.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
- The government has succeeded in enforcing only 40 percent
of President Putin's pledges made after his reelection last
year, the daily says ahead of the cabinet meeting with Putin to
discuss the issue.
($1 = 31.1045 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)