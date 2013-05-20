MOSCOW May 20 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Maksim Nogotkov, the main owner of Russia's second largest phone handset retailer Svyaznoy, may sell part of the company to Russian-born businessman Leonard Blavatnik for $200 million, the daily reports, citing source close to Nogotkov.

- The volume of non-performing loans in Russian banks rose 14.6 percent in the first four months of this year, the paper writes citing a Central Bank report.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's ruling United Russia party has begun work on legislation to regulate flows of migrant labourers, the daily reports.

- Russia's privately owned Transaero airline is looking into buying a 25.5 percent stake in Sibir airline, which the Russian government is putting up for sale, the paper writes.

- The number of users of the once popular internet messaging platform ICQ, which was acquired by Russian internet group Mail.Ru for $200 million, shrank by 33 million since June 2010, the paper says.

(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)