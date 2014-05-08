MOSCOW May 8 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- The president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, will
miss a meeting of CIS leaders in Moscow on Thursday. His press
secretary did not give a reason for his absence, the daily says.
- Russian state telecoms group Rostelecom spent
some $30 million on purchasing telecommunications infrastructure
in Crimea, the daily writes, citing sources.
- Danish brewer Carlsberg forecast a fall in
Russian sales of 4-6 percent in 2014 against a previous forecast
of a 1-3 percent fall, the paper writes, citing a company
report.
- Russia will allocate 17 billion roubles ($487.06
million)in 2014 to double the salaries of Crimean doctors and
teachers, bringing them, into line with the average salaries in
Russia, the daily says.
KOMMERSANT
- Ukraine plans to ban traffic of all kinds to Crimea
through its territory, beginning on May 10.
- Coca-Cola Company is to close two plants, with a
total staff of about 1,000, of its subsidiary Nidan in Russia,
beginning on June 1, the paper reports.
- Oleg Savelyev, Russia's minister in charge of economic
development in Crimea, plans to turn the peninsula into a
special economic zone, with companies able to operate under
British law, the daily says.
- Russia's lower house of parliament reworked a
constitutional law on the annexation of Crimea, including moving
parliamentary elections there to 2014 from 2015 and allowing
President Vladimir Putin to decide how long the hryvnia can be
used in the peninsula.
- Russian police prepared amendments to the Administrative
Offences Code that will allow policemen to fine citizens for
drunkenness in public places, the daily says.
($1 = 34.9030 Russian roubles)
