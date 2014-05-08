MOSCOW May 8 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- The president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, will miss a meeting of CIS leaders in Moscow on Thursday. His press secretary did not give a reason for his absence, the daily says.

- Russian state telecoms group Rostelecom spent some $30 million on purchasing telecommunications infrastructure in Crimea, the daily writes, citing sources.

- Danish brewer Carlsberg forecast a fall in Russian sales of 4-6 percent in 2014 against a previous forecast of a 1-3 percent fall, the paper writes, citing a company report.

- Russia will allocate 17 billion roubles ($487.06 million)in 2014 to double the salaries of Crimean doctors and teachers, bringing them, into line with the average salaries in Russia, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

- Ukraine plans to ban traffic of all kinds to Crimea through its territory, beginning on May 10.

- Coca-Cola Company is to close two plants, with a total staff of about 1,000, of its subsidiary Nidan in Russia, beginning on June 1, the paper reports.

- Oleg Savelyev, Russia's minister in charge of economic development in Crimea, plans to turn the peninsula into a special economic zone, with companies able to operate under British law, the daily says.

- Russia's lower house of parliament reworked a constitutional law on the annexation of Crimea, including moving parliamentary elections there to 2014 from 2015 and allowing President Vladimir Putin to decide how long the hryvnia can be used in the peninsula.

- Russian police prepared amendments to the Administrative Offences Code that will allow policemen to fine citizens for drunkenness in public places, the daily says.

($1 = 34.9030 Russian roubles)