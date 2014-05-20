MOSCOW May 20 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian hackers have worked out how to block Apple devices using Apple ID and are demanding payment of 500-1000 roubles ($14-29) from owners to unblock them, the daily writes.

- Russian will invest 21.9 billion roubles ($634.44 million) in Crimea by the end of 2014, bringing the total federal funds spent in the region in 2014 above 100 billion roubles ($2.9 billion), the paper writes.

- Twitter Inc on Monday blocked account of the Ukrainian nationalist Right Sector group in Russia on the request of the Russian authorities, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The Russian space agency began an audit of the Glonass satellite navigation system operator over recent operation failures, the paper writes citing sources.

- China Railway Construction and China International Fund may invest some $2 billion in the development of a new metro line on the outskirts of Moscow, the daily says.

- Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors plans to built a plant in Russia's Tula region with capacity of some 150,000 cars per year worth $500 million, the daily writes.

- Russia's Federal Security Service in Kaliningrad found a cash of 30 tonnes of fossilized amber that was smuggled abroad in the past decades, the paper writes.

($1 = 34.5185 Russian Roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)