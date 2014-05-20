MOSCOW May 20 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Russian hackers have worked out how to block Apple
devices using Apple ID and are demanding payment of
500-1000 roubles ($14-29) from owners to unblock them, the daily
writes.
- Russian will invest 21.9 billion roubles ($634.44 million)
in Crimea by the end of 2014, bringing the total federal funds
spent in the region in 2014 above 100 billion roubles ($2.9
billion), the paper writes.
- Twitter Inc on Monday blocked account of the
Ukrainian nationalist Right Sector group in Russia on the
request of the Russian authorities, the paper writes.
KOMMERSANT
- The Russian space agency began an audit of the Glonass
satellite navigation system operator over recent operation
failures, the paper writes citing sources.
- China Railway Construction and China International Fund
may invest some $2 billion in the development of a new metro
line on the outskirts of Moscow, the daily says.
- Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors plans to built a plant
in Russia's Tula region with capacity of some 150,000 cars per
year worth $500 million, the daily writes.
- Russia's Federal Security Service in Kaliningrad found a
cash of 30 tonnes of fossilized amber that was smuggled abroad
in the past decades, the paper writes.
($1 = 34.5185 Russian Roubles)
