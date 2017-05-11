BRIEF-Ningbo Henghe Mould plans at least 350 mln yuan in auto parts project
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project
MOSCOW May 11 The following are some stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Enhanced security measures, which will severely restrict the rights of Russians, will be introduced during the Confederations Cup 2017 and World Cup 2018 soccer championships in Russia, the newspaper writes. Rallies and processions will be possible only if approved by the Interior Ministry and FSB.
- KIA Motors now only sells in Russia cars assembly locally, allowing it to respond flexibly to changes in demand, the newspaper said, citing a company representative.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Importers of wine could lose the ability to use a reduced rate of excise duty on products with protected geographical indication and protected appellation of origin, the newspaper reported. The finance ministry believes this exemption should extend only to domestic wine producers. Market participants warn this measure could lead to the fact that 80 percent of importers will cease operating.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- The Eurasian Economic Commission has recommended that governments of the Eurasian Economic Union provide equal access to public procurement to all manufacturers from members of the union. Currently national producers get an advantage in government tenders, the daily reports.
($1 = 58.0824 rub) (Reporting by Margarita Popova)
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months