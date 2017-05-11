MOSCOW May 11 The following are some stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Enhanced security measures, which will severely restrict the rights of Russians, will be introduced during the Confederations Cup 2017 and World Cup 2018 soccer championships in Russia, the newspaper writes. Rallies and processions will be possible only if approved by the Interior Ministry and FSB.

- KIA Motors now only sells in Russia cars assembly locally, allowing it to respond flexibly to changes in demand, the newspaper said, citing a company representative.

- Importers of wine could lose the ability to use a reduced rate of excise duty on products with protected geographical indication and protected appellation of origin, the newspaper reported. The finance ministry believes this exemption should extend only to domestic wine producers. Market participants warn this measure could lead to the fact that 80 percent of importers will cease operating.

- The Eurasian Economic Commission has recommended that governments of the Eurasian Economic Union provide equal access to public procurement to all manufacturers from members of the union. Currently national producers get an advantage in government tenders, the daily reports.

