MOSCOW Nov 14 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- TNK-BP is planning to produce up to 35 cubic meters of natural gas a year by 2020, the company's executive vice president German Khan says in an interview.

- Russia could export up to 38 million tonnes of grain by 2015, according to agriculture ministry forecasts.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia could lose more than $5 billion by 2020 as a result of additional customs freedoms it must grant to EU and U.S. car makers after it joins the World Trade Organisation.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia's Defence Ministry is introducing badminton in the army as part of physical training for soldiers and is planning to buy about 10,000 rackets in 2012, the daily reports. President Dmitry Medvedev recently praised badminton in a blog.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Georgian billionaire Bidzin Ivanishvili is ready to sell his assets in Russia for $2 billion in order to have the right to run for president in ex-Soviet Georgia.

- French Renault Credit International (RCI) is planning to invest about $400 million to open its own bank in Russia.

- Russia could allow the growth of foreign insurers' share on the Russian market to 50 percent within nine years of joining the WTO.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- A whole era is going down to history books with the resignation of Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who was "Russia's biggest friend in Europe", the daily says, adding that Russia could start feeling more isolated as a result. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)