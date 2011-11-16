MOSCOW Nov 16 The following are some of
VEDOMOSTI
- EBRD Director Thomas Mirow believes that Russia is in a
better economic situation than European countries.
- Almost 30 percent of Russians agree that the country's
current political system is becoming more and more reminiscent
of the Soviet system, according to Levada's recent opinion
survey.
KOMMERSANT
- The Central Election Committee head Vladimir Churov says
he suspects the OSCE vote monitoring delegation violated Russian
law by commenting on the election campaign leading up to the
Dec. 4 parliamentary vote.
- Qatar, one of Russia's top rivals on the global gas
market, may get a stake in Russia's second largest natural gas
producer Novatek, the daily says citing energy
ministers of two countries.
- The CEO of French investment bank Natixis Corporate
Solutions has agreed to invest 735 million euros ($994 million)
in the development of ski resorts in Russia's North Caucasus,
the daily reports.
- Syria's opposition has left Moscow with empty hands, the
daily says, referring to Russia's refusal to help force Syria's
President Bashar Assad to resign.
IZVESTIA
- Russia's newly built frigate called Dagestan, expected to
reinforce the country's Caspian Sea Naval Fleet, has been
severely damaged during the storm near the Black Sea
Novorossiisk naval base as the team failed to take the vessel to
a safe off-shore distance.
- Russia could introduce post-flight drug and alcohol tests
for airplane pilots.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russian leaders' election promises exceed budget spending
plans for next year, the daily says. State financing of
healthcare, education and housing is expected to drop in 2012
while spending on defence and security is expected to rise.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- Prosecutors in the town of Nizhny Tagil are investigating
the death of a three year old boy after he was taken from one
hospital to another over the course of six hours as doctors
failed to diagnose his illness.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
- Russia seems to be preparing for a war, the daily says
commenting on the list of professions the government has chosen
to support with scholarships, including jobs with ballistic and
laser expertise.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)