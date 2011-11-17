GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares encouraged by Wall St record, await Fed outlook
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
MOSCOW Nov 17 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's Tula region is advertising a new discount programme for pensioners that uses images similar to those in ruling United Russia party's campaign, the paper says.
- Russian energy giant Gazprom and its subsidiaries had a record investment programme of 1.6 trillion roubles ($52,1 billion) this year, the paper says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's Central Election Commission has urged ultra-nationalist LDPR party to refrain from nationalist and xenophobic campaigning, the paper writes.
- Russian users of Facebook will be able to legally listen to music using Yandex music application, the paper writes.
- Mobile phone sales in Russia doubled to reach 10.5 million roubles ($340,000) from January to September this year compared to the same period of last year, the daily reports. ($1 = 30.691 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times * Ineos has set out a plan to spend about 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) ramping up its chemical processing capacity across Europe. (http://bit.ly/2rp5Pxt) * Petropavlovsk shareholders should reject attempts by three rebel investors to overhaul the board of the Russian gold miner, leading advisory gro