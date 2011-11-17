MOSCOW Nov 17 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's Tula region is advertising a new discount programme for pensioners that uses images similar to those in ruling United Russia party's campaign, the paper says.

- Russian energy giant Gazprom and its subsidiaries had a record investment programme of 1.6 trillion roubles ($52,1 billion) this year, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's Central Election Commission has urged ultra-nationalist LDPR party to refrain from nationalist and xenophobic campaigning, the paper writes.

- Russian users of Facebook will be able to legally listen to music using Yandex music application, the paper writes.

- Mobile phone sales in Russia doubled to reach 10.5 million roubles ($340,000) from January to September this year compared to the same period of last year, the daily reports. ($1 = 30.691 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)