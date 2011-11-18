MOSCOW Nov 18 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Private Russian oil producer Lukoil is planning to boost its production to 210 million tonnes a year within 10 years.

- The government is ready to raise the tax burden on businesses to ensure pension increases.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's state-owned long-distance telecom company Rostelecom is considering the purchase of a 25 percent stake in mobile phone retailer Svyaznoi, the daily reports, citing a source.

- The head of the Russian armed forces general staff has criticized domestic industry for providing the army with low quality arms and said the military would import new types of weapons from abroad.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Kyrgyzstan's new President Almazbek Atambayev says in an interview that a Russian military base will remain in the ex-Soviet state and that he wants it to join the Eurasian Union, a grouping Russia plans to create.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Almost 7,000 Internet users have already expressed support for Dmitry Medvedev by registering on a new site in his support since he announced its launch was announced.

- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin promised on Thursday to leave Russia's retirement age unchanged.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Tickets to the Bolshoi Theatre will contain passport details of buyers purchasing tickets in advance in a bid to curb scalping, according to the head of the theatre Anatoly Iksanov. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)