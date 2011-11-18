MOSCOW Nov 18 The following are some of
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Private Russian oil producer Lukoil is planning
to boost its production to 210 million tonnes a year within 10
years.
- The government is ready to raise the tax burden on
businesses to ensure pension increases.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's state-owned long-distance telecom company
Rostelecom is considering the purchase of a 25 percent
stake in mobile phone retailer Svyaznoi, the daily reports,
citing a source.
- The head of the Russian armed forces general staff has
criticized domestic industry for providing the army with low
quality arms and said the military would import new types of
weapons from abroad.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Kyrgyzstan's new President Almazbek Atambayev says in an
interview that a Russian military base will remain in the
ex-Soviet state and that he wants it to join the Eurasian Union,
a grouping Russia plans to create.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Almost 7,000 Internet users have already expressed support
for Dmitry Medvedev by registering on a new site in his support
since he announced its launch was announced.
- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin promised on Thursday to
leave Russia's retirement age unchanged.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Tickets to the Bolshoi Theatre will contain passport
details of buyers purchasing tickets in advance in a bid to curb
scalping, according to the head of the theatre Anatoly Iksanov.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)