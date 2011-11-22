UPDATE 2-Australian TV station Ten in administration after Murdoch-led backers quit
The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia will cut the price for natural gas imported by Belarus to $150 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2012, from the current $300, the daily says citing a source close to talks.
- The daily runs an interview with MTS mobile phone operator President Andrei Dubovskov.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Nineteen out of 20 Moscow cinemas have refused to show Cyril Tuschi's documentary about jailed Russian ex-tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky. The situation is similar in St Petersburg, Novosibirsk and some other cities, the daily adds.
- Deputy Defence Minister Mikhail Mokretsov is likely to resign, allegedly because of a disagreement with his boss over distribution of financial inflows for state orders, the daily reports.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Some Russian pork producers will not be able to compete with cheap meat from World Trade Organisation members after Russia joins the WTO next year, the daily says.
- Russia's famous gun designer Mikhail Kalashnikov says the Communists are using his image for their parliamentary election campaign without his permission.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Attempts to ignore Russia's position on building a Transcaspian oil pipeline could lead to armed conflicts in the region, the daily says citing Russian experts.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Former Bank of Moscow President Andrei Borodin, suspected of illegal banking operations, has increased his claim for campensation for early termination of his labour contract to 148 million roubles ($4.75 million) from 140 million, according to his lawyer.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russia is planning use 20 percent of all produced oil to boost the production of its oil refineries by 1.5 times in three years.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- Moscow city authorities are planning to open 84 new metro stations in the capital in the next 8 years.
($1 = 31.1730 Russian roubles)
