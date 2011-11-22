The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia will cut the price for natural gas imported by Belarus to $150 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2012, from the current $300, the daily says citing a source close to talks.

- The daily runs an interview with MTS mobile phone operator President Andrei Dubovskov.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Nineteen out of 20 Moscow cinemas have refused to show Cyril Tuschi's documentary about jailed Russian ex-tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky. The situation is similar in St Petersburg, Novosibirsk and some other cities, the daily adds.

- Deputy Defence Minister Mikhail Mokretsov is likely to resign, allegedly because of a disagreement with his boss over distribution of financial inflows for state orders, the daily reports.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Some Russian pork producers will not be able to compete with cheap meat from World Trade Organisation members after Russia joins the WTO next year, the daily says.

- Russia's famous gun designer Mikhail Kalashnikov says the Communists are using his image for their parliamentary election campaign without his permission.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Attempts to ignore Russia's position on building a Transcaspian oil pipeline could lead to armed conflicts in the region, the daily says citing Russian experts.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Former Bank of Moscow President Andrei Borodin, suspected of illegal banking operations, has increased his claim for campensation for early termination of his labour contract to 148 million roubles ($4.75 million) from 140 million, according to his lawyer.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia is planning use 20 percent of all produced oil to boost the production of its oil refineries by 1.5 times in three years.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Moscow city authorities are planning to open 84 new metro stations in the capital in the next 8 years.

($1 = 31.1730 Russian roubles)