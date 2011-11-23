RPT-COLUMN-OPEC's simple problem. Despite Saudi cuts, it's shipping more oil: Russell
* Graphic of OPEC exports in 2017 vs 2016: http://tmsnrt.rs/2sZPdJT
The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
- Russian transport ministry will spend 7.1 trillion roubles ($228 billion) from federal budget and 4.8 trillion roubles ($154 billion) from other sources before 2019 on the development of roads, the paper says.
- Russia's Aeroflot on Wednesday will discuss with Airbus an offer to purchase 30 Airbus 320 planes worth $2.25 billion, the daily writes.
KOMMERSANT
- The election committee in Nizhny Novgorod has barred the local Communist Party branch from distributing a brochure containing caricatures of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, the paper reports.
- Russian government on Tuesday rejected updated state programme of agricultural development up to 2020 worth 2.5 trillion roubles ($80 billion), the paper writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov may soon leave his post and be replaced by Russia's current envoy to NATO, Dmitry Rogozin, the paper reports citing sources in the defence ministry. ($1 = 31.1155 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova, Reuters Messaging: ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)
SINGAPORE, June 14 Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's younger brother and sister said on Wednesday they have lost confidence in the nation's leader and fear "the use of the organs of the state against us."