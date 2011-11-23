The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian transport ministry will spend 7.1 trillion roubles ($228 billion) from federal budget and 4.8 trillion roubles ($154 billion) from other sources before 2019 on the development of roads, the paper says.

- Russia's Aeroflot on Wednesday will discuss with Airbus an offer to purchase 30 Airbus 320 planes worth $2.25 billion, the daily writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The election committee in Nizhny Novgorod has barred the local Communist Party branch from distributing a brochure containing caricatures of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, the paper reports.

- Russian government on Tuesday rejected updated state programme of agricultural development up to 2020 worth 2.5 trillion roubles ($80 billion), the paper writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov may soon leave his post and be replaced by Russia's current envoy to NATO, Dmitry Rogozin, the paper reports citing sources in the defence ministry. ($1 = 31.1155 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova, Reuters Messaging: ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)