VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The head of Polish energy firm PGNiG, Michal
Szubski, says in an interview that 60 percent the country's
natural gas is supplied by Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom
.
- Some 43 percent Russians prefer Google Inc's
Android platform based phones, the paper says citing recent
Internet poll.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The Kremlin-backed candidate fails to win presidential
elections in Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia, where
an opposition candidate is leading in the vote, the paper says.
- The focus of Vladimir Putin's presidential political
programme is modernisation, the paper cites documents published
by his United Russia party as saying.
- Members of Russia's cultural elite, human rights and
opposition groups plan a round table on Dec. 12 to discuss the
hypothetical collapse of Vladimir Putin's rule, the daily says.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's pharmaceutical companies appealed to Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin on Monday to get rid of price controls
on life-saving drugs, saying many firms may become unprofitable,
the daily says.