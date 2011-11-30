The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Mosmetrostroi, a company controlled by Russia's richest
state official Vladimir Kogan, has won more than a 30 percent
share in a 258 billion rouble ($8.26 billion) project from
Moscow city authorities to expand the metro network by 2014.
- The leader of the political party "Patriots of Russia"
Gennady Semigin says in an interview ahead of parliamentary
elections on Sunday that his party relies on medium-sized
businesses who do not "look towards the West".
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Leaders of some opposition parties were warned by Moscow
police against carryingout illegal demonstrations on Dec. 4,
when Russia holds its parliamentary elections, the daily says,
adding that only pro-Kremlin movements have received permission
to hold rallies in the capital.
- Russia is introducing new diplomatic positions at its
embassies abroad which will be aimed at attracting foreign
scientists and useful technologies for the modernisation of
Russia's economy.
- Almost 51,500 police and security officials will be on duty
during the Dec. 4 parliamentary elections.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Vladimir Putin's election programme for the presidential
election will be presented in January and will differ from
United Russia's because he seems to be unhappy with the success
of the ruling party, the daily says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- A group of lawmakers have asked prosecutors to check the
legality of independent election observer Golos' activities,
which they say may interfere in the parliamentary election
campaign and attempt to influence the results of the voting on
Dec. 4.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russia's Lukoil is apparently in talks with
U.S. major ExxonMobil on buying its share in the Western
Qurna-1 project to become Shells' partner in the development of
the Iranian oilfield.
- Geotech Oil Services Holding, co-owned by oil trader
Gennady Timchenko, is about to closing a deal on a merger with
two oilfield services giants Integra and Schumberger, head of
Geotech Nikolai Levitsky says in an interview.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- Sophie Loren's purse, which was presented to the governor
of Russia's Kusbass coal mining region Aman Tuleev in October is
said to have been sold at a local charity auction for 7 million
roubles, the daily says, adding the money will be spent on
medical supplies for local children.