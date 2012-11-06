MOSCOW Nov 6 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's former finance minister Alexei Kudrin says he disagrees with the economic policy pursued by the country's current leadership which includes large planned defence spending and says he sees no conditions for his return to the government.

- Russia's North Caucasus regions of Dagestan, Ingushetia and Chechnya are the most politically unstable territories in the country, according to the St Petersburg Policy Foundation, which compiled ratings for regions across Russia.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia is planning to help the former Soviet Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan with $1.1 billion in funds to modernise its army, the daily says adding that its neighbour Tajikistan could also receive $200 million for its military.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- The daily runs an interview with George Blake, a British spy who fled to the Soviet Union after being exposed as a double agent at the height of the cold war. Blake turns 90 on November 11.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- AvtoVaz Vice President Oleg Lobanov bought 4.3 million roubles worth of shares in his company on Friday.

- Russian prosecutors have established a case over the misuse of budgetary funds intended for the modernisation of the energy sector while former minister Sergei Shmatko was heading the energy ministry.

