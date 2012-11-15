MOSCOW Nov 15 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's largest lender Sberbank plans to
establish a healthcare hub worth around $1.2-1.5 billion in
Moscow, the paper writes.
- The paper runs an interview with the Chief Executive of
Russian state technology firm Rusnano Anatoly Chubais on the
results of the energy reform.
- The Skype accounts of several Russian media celebrities,
including opposition activist Alexei Navalny, were hacked on
Wednesday, the daily writes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Former Defense Minister Anatoly Serdyukov, recently
dismissed from his post after a corruption scandal, was
appointed advisor to the chief of state corporation Russian
Technologies, the paper writes citing sources.
- German car maker BMW is in talks with Russian
counterpart Avtotor to create a joint venture in Kaliningrad to
produce 50,000 cars per year, the paper writes citing sources.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a
decree obliging migrant workers from the neighboring countries
to pass a Russian language exam before starting work, the daily
says.
