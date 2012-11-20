MOSCOW Nov 20 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- New investments worth 5 trillion roubles ($159 billion) in 92 projects are needed to further develop Russia's Far East, the paper writes quoting officials at the ministry recently established to deal with the region's problems.

- The Swedish telecoms firm Tele2 and Russia's Rostelecom are discussing a merger of their Russian mobile assets into an entity that would hand control to Tele2, the paper writes.

- Russia in the next two years may sign a contract to sell 24 SU-35 fighter jets to China's Air Force for more than $1.5 billion, the daily writes citing sources.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Konstantin Urlichich, CEO of Russian Space Systems, a company in charge of developing GLONASS navigation system, may be dismissed after police had launched an investigation into a 6.5 billion roubles ($206.71 million) fraud in the company, the paper writes.

- Bestselling Russian science fiction writer Boris Strugatsky died at 79, the paper writes.

- Svyaznoy, Russia's second-largest phone handset retailer, will become a third reseller of Apple Inc's devices in the country, the daily writes.

($1 = 31.4452 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)