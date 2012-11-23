MOSCOW Nov 23 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- President of Russia's second-largest phone handset retailer Svyaznoy, Maksim Nogotkov, has invested $1 million in launching a social network for people who want to promote their civil initiatives. He plans to invest another $5 million in 2013, the paper writes.

- Inflation in Russia is expected to reach 7.5 percent in the beginning of 2013, the daily writes citing experts.

- Russia's car maker Avtotor and Magna International Inc have agreed to create a car making hub in Kaliningrad with investments of up to 100 billion roubles ($3.21 billion), the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin plans to launch a fund to finance Internet startups, the paper says.

- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vladislav Surkov plans to reform the system of state financing of the cinema industry in Russia in 2013, after the share of Russian movies in the box office revenues is expected to have dropped to 13.8 percent in 2012.

- The paper runs an interview with the education minister Dmitry Livanov on ways to increase the effectiveness of Russian universities.

- Deputy constructor of one of the military industrial enterprises in Tula region in Russia was shot dead on Wednesday, the paper reports.