MOSCOW Nov 23 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- President of Russia's second-largest phone handset
retailer Svyaznoy, Maksim Nogotkov, has invested $1 million in
launching a social network for people who want to promote their
civil initiatives. He plans to invest another $5 million in
2013, the paper writes.
- Inflation in Russia is expected to reach 7.5 percent in the
beginning of 2013, the daily writes citing experts.
- Russia's car maker Avtotor and Magna International Inc
have agreed to create a car making hub in Kaliningrad
with investments of up to 100 billion roubles ($3.21 billion),
the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin plans to launch a
fund to finance Internet startups, the paper says.
- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vladislav Surkov plans to
reform the system of state financing of the cinema industry in
Russia in 2013, after the share of Russian movies in the box
office revenues is expected to have dropped to 13.8 percent in
2012.
- The paper runs an interview with the education minister
Dmitry Livanov on ways to increase the effectiveness of Russian
universities.
- Deputy constructor of one of the military industrial
enterprises in Tula region in Russia was shot dead on Wednesday,
the paper reports.