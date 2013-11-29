BRIEF-Didi to weigh $6 bln funding backed by Softbank - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Didi to weigh $6 billion funding backed by Softbank - Bloomberg, citing sources
MOSCOW, Nov 29 - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Average salaries of federal officials rose some 35 percent in January-September 2013 compared to the same period of 2012, the paper writes citing the state statistics office.
- Russians will owe banks some 10 trillion roubles ($301.57 billion) by the end of 2013, with overdue loans accounting for 50 percent of the total, the daily reports citing a central bank official.
- Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group has agreed on the restructuring of its $1.9 billion debt with Russia's largest lender Sberbank, the daily writes.
- Russian internet company Yandex has started encrypting emails under SSL/TLS protocol, the protocol Google uses, the paper writes citing a company statement.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's upper house of parliament will discuss on Friday cyber security and development of a national system of protection from cyber attacks, the daily reports.
- Russia's Prosecutor General's Office on Thursday said the 2013 state exam for school leavers was carried out with mass violations in all regions, including use of mobile phones and internet by students, the paper writes.
- The daily runs an interview with Michael Burke, the chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, who says he does not understand what happened in the past two days with a suitcase-shaped pavilion installed on Red Square to host a charity exhibition, the daily writes. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova, editing by Maria Kiselyova and Jason Bush)
* Didi to weigh $6 billion funding backed by Softbank - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Reached agreement with Win Corp for sale to Win of SCA's Northern NSW (NNSW) television assets and operations for a price of $55mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 27 A member of President Donald Trump's transition team, Makan Delrahim, will be nominated to head the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division, the White House said on Monday.