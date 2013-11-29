MOSCOW, Nov 29 - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Average salaries of federal officials rose some 35 percent in January-September 2013 compared to the same period of 2012, the paper writes citing the state statistics office.

- Russians will owe banks some 10 trillion roubles ($301.57 billion) by the end of 2013, with overdue loans accounting for 50 percent of the total, the daily reports citing a central bank official.

- Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group has agreed on the restructuring of its $1.9 billion debt with Russia's largest lender Sberbank, the daily writes.

- Russian internet company Yandex has started encrypting emails under SSL/TLS protocol, the protocol Google uses, the paper writes citing a company statement. 

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's upper house of parliament will discuss on Friday cyber security and development of a national system of protection from cyber attacks, the daily reports.

- Russia's Prosecutor General's Office on Thursday said the 2013 state exam for school leavers was carried out with mass violations in all regions, including use of mobile phones and internet by students, the paper writes.

- The daily runs an interview with Michael Burke, the chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, who says he does not understand what happened in the past two days with a suitcase-shaped pavilion installed on Red Square to host a charity exhibition, the daily writes. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova, editing by Maria Kiselyova and Jason Bush)