VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's cabinet has been slow in implementing an
anti-crisis plan, the paper writes citing Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev.
- State-owned Russian Railways proposes a 9 percent hike in
2016 freight tariffs, the paper writes.
- The number of phishing attacks in Russia rose around 23
percent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter of 2015, the
daily says.
- Russians have significantly cut their purchases of foreign
travel tours abroad after the Kogalymavia plane crash in Egypt,
the paper reports citing Russian tour industry experts.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian law enforcement bodies detained a businessman who
allegedly headed a group of around 500 people which illegally
transferred $46 billion abroad, the daily reports.
- Russia's consumer protection watchdog together with the
health ministry and anti-monopoly service have criticized a
draft law proposing to ban fast-food advertising in Russia, the
paper reports. The media market will lose around 20 billion
roubles ($313.38 million) if the law is adopted, Kommersant
said.
- More than 270 state officials were sacked and some 5.5
thousands people were put in prison for corruption crimes in the
first half of 2015, the daily reports.
- Microsoft Corp will boost prices for its software
and cloud services in Russia by between 19 and 25 percent in
2016, the paper writes.
($1 = 63.8200 roubles)
