MOSCOW Nov 11 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian conglomerate Rostec has criticised Avtovaz's CEO Bo Andersson for mass staff cuts, the paper says.

- Tour operators asked the government for support after it suspended air traffic between Russia and Egypt, the most popular tourist destination, the daily says.

- Almost 18 billion roubles ($278.94 million) allocated for development of the Russian-Indian Multirole Transport Aircraft have not been used for the past 5 years, the daily reports.

- Baskin-Robbins closed every tenth ice-cream kiosk in Moscow in the third quarter of 2015 because of the city's new policy towards street vending, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The Russian cabinet on Monday discussed bans of flights not only to Egypt but also to other potentially dangerous countries, the daily reports.

- The Finance Ministry proposes making lottery operators rather than winners pay taxes on lottery winnings, the paper reports.

RBK

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia's presidential administration owns property and land worth at least $6 billion, the paper writes.

($1 = 64.5300 roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova, editing by Jason Bush)