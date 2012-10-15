MOSCOW Oct 15 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia slowed down its GDP growth to 2.8 percent in the third quarter of 2012, the paper writes citing Higher School of Economics.

- The paper runs an interview with Peter Voser, chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell, who says the company currently operates 86 petrol stations in Russia compared to 70 in 2010.

- Russian economy ministry has set the maximum hotel room price in Sochi during the 2014 Winter Olympics at 14,000 roubles ($450) per night. Hotel owners called such prices "ridiculous", the daily says.

- Wet snow and strong wind left more than 200,000 people across Russia without electricity during the past weekend, the daily writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Candidates from Russia's ruling United Russia party won governor elections in the country's five regions. The opposition called the weak voter turnout a "catastrophe", the paper reports.

- JCDecaux SA, Europe's largest international outdoor advertising company, plans to buy 25 percent of its Russian counterpart Russ Outdoor, the paper reports.

- Passenger traffic at Russia's largest airport Domodedovo rose 9 percent in January-August 2012, while its competitors Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo boosted passenger flow by 17-18 percent, the paper reports.

($1 = 31.0252 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)