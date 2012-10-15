MOSCOW Oct 15 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia slowed down its GDP growth to 2.8 percent in the
third quarter of 2012, the paper writes citing Higher School of
Economics.
- The paper runs an interview with Peter Voser, chief
executive of Royal Dutch Shell, who says the company
currently operates 86 petrol stations in Russia compared to 70
in 2010.
- Russian economy ministry has set the maximum hotel room
price in Sochi during the 2014 Winter Olympics at 14,000 roubles
($450) per night. Hotel owners called such prices "ridiculous",
the daily says.
- Wet snow and strong wind left more than 200,000 people
across Russia without electricity during the past weekend, the
daily writes.
KOMMERSANT
- Candidates from Russia's ruling United Russia party won
governor elections in the country's five regions. The opposition
called the weak voter turnout a "catastrophe", the paper
reports.
- JCDecaux SA, Europe's largest international
outdoor advertising company, plans to buy 25 percent of its
Russian counterpart Russ Outdoor, the paper reports.
- Passenger traffic at Russia's largest airport Domodedovo
rose 9 percent in January-August 2012, while its competitors
Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo boosted passenger flow by 17-18
percent, the paper reports.
($1 = 31.0252 Russian roubles)
