VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov on Tuesday
said foreign low-cost airlines may be allowed to operate in the
Russian marker, hoping to encourage competition and lower prices
for customers, the paper writes citing sources.
- Russia's top non-state crude producer LUKOIL
plans to invest $250-300 million in a geological exploration in
Western Africa in 2013, the paper writes citing company's Chief
Executive Vagit Alekperov.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- A parliamentary deputy from the ruling United Russia party
may lose his mandate after he was accused of owning and managing
a business, in violation with Russian law, the daily reports.
- Russia's Investigative Committee on Tuesday said the
investigation into the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya
had been brought to an end, though the person who ordered the
killing was not found, the paper writes.
- Some 42 percent Russians think Barack Obama's victory in
the upcoming U.S. presidential elections will serve Russian
interests better than the victory of his rival Mitt Romney, the
paper cites results of the recent VTsIOM poll.
- One of Russia's leading universities, National Atomic
Research Institute, launched a theological department, while
some scientists call this "return to Middle Ages", the paper
reports.
($1 = 31.0855 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)