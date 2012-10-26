MOSCOW Oct 26 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- The probe into the fraud allegations of the state-controlled company Oboronservis could be aimed against Russia's Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov, who chaired the board of the military contractor until 2011, the daily says citing experts.

- The ONEXIM investment group controlled by Russia's tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov is in talks with the private insurer RESO-garantiya on a possible merger with Prokhorov's Soglassye Insurance Company, the daily cites sources close to the deal.

KOMMERSANT

- Russia's private oil company Lukoil has offered the government to invest up to $2.7 billion into the development of off-shore fields that have so far been distributed between two state companies, Rosneft and Gazprom.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- Russia's transport officials are urging the government to lift the ban on domestic aviation companies hiring foreign pilots, the daily says, adding that despite a high monthly salary of 250,000-400,000 roubles ($8,000-$12,700) the shortage of pilots in the country reaches more than 2,000 people a year. ($1 = 31.3800 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)