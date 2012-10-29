MOSCOW Oct 29 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's biggest air carrier Aeroflot may launch a low-cost airline for domestic flights in 2013, the paper reports citing the company's chief executive Vitaly Savelyev.

- The paper runs an interview with Michel Landel, chief executive of French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo, who says 70 percent of company's staff in Russia are women.

- Hyundai Motor Co's signed a contract with ZIL car plant in Moscow to assemble commercial vehicles starting in 2013, the daily writes.

ž

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Kremlin administration plans to move Russia's Supreme and Supreme Arbitration courts from Moscow to St Petersburg, the daily says.

- Former chief of Moscow metro Dmitry Gayev died on Saturday. His representatives plan to have all accusations made in connection with his alleged fraud acquitted, the paper says.

- The daily runs an interview with Konstantin Dolgov, the Foreign Ministry's human rights representative, who says the United States are not a model for democracy.

- Chinese top manufacturer of sport utility vehicles and pick-up trucks Great Wall Motor Co Ltd may start selling cars in Russia without local distributor in 2013, the daily writes.

- Russian railways have developed an investment programme for 2013 which may reach 411 billion roubles ($13.08 billion), the paper says.

($1 = 31.4125 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)