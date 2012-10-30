MOSCOW Oct 30 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom will spend 1.2
trillion roubles ($38.14 billion) on developing the Chayanda gas
field in Eastern Siberia and the construction of a pipeline
connecting it to Vladivostok by 2017, the paper says.
- Some 24 percent of Russians believe the organisers of
anti-Putin street protests want to forcefully overthrow the
government, while 34 percent believe its goal is a change of
power without violence, the daily reports, citing a recent
survey from pollster Levada.
- Russia lost a tender for the delivery of 15 heavy
helicopters worth $800 million for Indian airborne troops. U.S.
CH-47F helicopter were chosen because of their lower price and
maintenance costs, the daily says.
- The paper runs an interview with Artyom Volynets, chief
executive with En+ Group, who says the company plans to attract
several large investors ahead of its possible initial public
offering.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Mastercard Inc.'s interchange fees for using credit
cards in Russia reach 1.3-2.1 percent for supermarket
transactions and 1.1.-2.1 percent for buying fuel at petrol
stations, the daily says citing company's website statement.
- The International Olympic Committee says Russian
state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom must
lower prices for internet access during 2014 Sochi Winter
Olympics, the daily says.
- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev approved a state
programme aimed at lowering the number of victims of car
accidents by a quarter by 2020 by spending 100 billion roubles
($3.18 billion), the paper writes.
($1 = 31.4637 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)