- Russian government plans to start subsidising the production of environmentally friendly cars as of 2014, the daily reports.

- Russia's federal election body wants to campaign for higher turnout in elections, the paper writes.

- Egg prices more than doubled in some parts of Russia in just one month, the daily reports in quoting experts expecting more price rises.

- The leader of Russia's mainly Muslim republic of Tatarstan, Mintimer Shaimiyev opposes federal law under which all regional leaders must not be named "presidents", with the title reserved only for Vladimir Putin, the daily reports. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)