MOSCOW Oct 29
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia made it to the top 100 countries in the World
Bank's 2014 Doing Business report, polling as no.92 and up 19
ranks compared to 2013, the paper writes.
- Russians bought nearly 200 times more LTE-supporting
smartphones in the first nine months of 2013 compared to the
same period in 2012, the paper writes.
- Russia will cut the quota for migrant workers in retail
sector to 15 percent of all staff from 25 percent currently, the
daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Moscow plans to shut down the 27 city's agricultural
markets and develop shopping malls or parking lots on the sites
instead, the paper says.
(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)