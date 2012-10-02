MOSCOW Oct 2 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's main lender Sberbank raised its
mortgage rates to 13.25 percent with analysts expecting other
banks to follow.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russian drug traders make up to 20 billion roubles
($644.39 million) a year, head of Russia's anti-drug watchdog
Victor Ivanov says in an interview.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's official inflation is lower than the real price
growth for basic products that seriously affects the living
standards, especially of the elderly, the daily quotes head of
Rosstat, Alexander Surinov, as saying. The average pension
payout in Russia stands at 9.800 roubles a month, it adds.
- Last year Russia's courts found guilt more than 782,000
people and acquitted only 7,410, the daily says citing Supreme
Court statistics.
($1 = 31.0372 Russian roubles)
