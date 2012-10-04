MOSCOW Oct 4 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
- Russian communications watchdog plans to prohibit people
younger than 18 years old from connecting to WiFi networks in
public places, it remains unclear how the age of users will be
determined, the daily writes.
- The daily runs an interview with Igor Krylov, the director
general of Pharmstandard, Russia's top drugmaker, who
says the company produced 700 million packages of medicines in
2011.
- Police searched office of Russian state-controlled
telecoms operator Rostelecom on Tuesday in connection
with recently started criminal case accusing company's employees
of fraud, the paper cites sources.
- Russian authorities may block access to video-sharing
website Youtube if it does not remove anti-islam video
"Innocence of muslims", the paper writes.
KOMMERSANT
- Leaders of five Russian regions facing governor elections
on Oct. 14 may retain their position due to the ruling party
United Russia support, despite the lack of real political
competition, the paper says.
- Some 76 percent Russians do not see any differences in the
work of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's government and that of
his predecessor Vladimir Putin, the daily reports citing recent
poll by VTsIOM.
- Russian State Duma will revise amendments to the law on
administrative violations, which proposes to deprive drunk
drivers of their license for up to 10 years, the paper writes.
- The daily runs an interview with German Khan, co-owner of
Russian oil firm TNK-BP, who says the most important
international project for the company is Brazilian Solimoes,
where the company found ultimate gas reserves.
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)