MOSCOW Oct 9 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday.

- Chief of Russia's consumer safety watchdog Gennady Onishchenko demands that people living near Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow be removed from the area before the construction of a new landing strip begins, the paper writes.

- Russian car maker AvtoVAZ increased the number of new Lada Granta cars sold in September by 12.3 percent month-on-month, the paper writes.

- Russia's telecoms group Vimpelcom agreed to advertise Facebook on television with the social network paying half of the advertisement costs, the paper writes.

- Russian car makers plan to increase production and employ more workers, after car production showed a 14.6-percent rise in January-August 2012 year-on-year, the daily reports.

- Russian car market has slowed down its growth in September, with car sales rising 10 percent year-on-year, compared to a 26-percent rise in the same period of 2011, the paper writes citing European business association data.

- Average employee wage at Russia's top lender Sberbank rose to 60,200 roubles ($1,900) in the second quarter of 2012, as was planned by bank's Chief Executive German Gref, the paper says.

- Retail petrol prices in Russia rose 2 percent in September, compared to 0.5-percent growth in August, the paper writes citing state statistics.

($1 = 31.1490 Russian roubles)