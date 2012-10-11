MOSCOW Oct 11 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed his visit to Turkey, unofficially because of the disagreements on Syria between the two countries, the paper writes.

- The paper runs an interview with Ivan Tavrin, chief executive officer of Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator MegaFon who says the company earned more than its competitors on data transfer services in the first half of 2012.

- Some 84 percent Russians support President Vladimir Putin's recent criticism of the Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's government, although only 11 percent are aware of the reason for the criticism, the paper cites recent VTsIOM poll.

- The number of observers at Russia's regional elections on Oct. 14 is expected to be significantly lower than at the previous parliamentary and presidential elections, the paper says.

- Six people died on Wednesday in a mudslide caused by heavy rain in Russia's mountainous republic of Dagestan in the North Caucasus, the daily reports.

- Bacardi Ltd is launching new affordable Castillo rum brand in the Russian market, after rum import in the country rose 58 percent year-on-year in 2011. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)