MOSCOW Oct 9 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday.

- The Russian government will have to pay 9 billion roubles ($146.84 million) in state guarantees to VTB bank in connection with the bankruptcy of airline Transaero, the paper writes.

- Russians pre-ordered the same amount of Apple's new iPhone 6s as they did in 2014 when the Iphone 6 was launched, the paper writes.

- Sales of Lada cars dropped 40 percent in September year-on-year, according to AEB data. Avtovaz can't compete with Korean car makers, the paper writes, citing experts.

- The launch of a gambling zone in Russia's Kaliningrad enclave has been postponed until summer 2016 from the end of 2015 due to the weak rouble, the daily writes.

- The Russian economy ministry is asking the government for some 35 billion roubles ($571.06 million) to develop small and medium-sized business in 2016, the daily says.

- Russia's main developers can't sell every second flat they have built, the paper writes, citing statistics.

- The Russian traffic police plans to toughen measures to fight drunk driving, the paper writes.

- Russian brewers are asking the government not to impose new regulations in two to three years. Limits imposed on the industry in the past seven years have shrunk the market by 35 percent and caused the closure of over 10 breweries, the daily says.

