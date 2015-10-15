MOSCOW Oct 15 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved the date of the first space launch from the new cosmodrome Vostochny to some time in 2016 from the previously planned date of December 2015, the paper writes.

- Russian car maker Avtovaz on Wednesday suspended the assembly of several models of Renault, Nissan and Lada cars due to shortages in supply of car parts, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia on Wednesday criticised the Dutch Safety Board's final report on the crash of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, calling it illogical, the paper writes.

RBC

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Some 71 percent of Russians negatively assess the role of the United States in world politics, the paper reported, citing a recent Levada Centre poll.

- Some 42 percent of Russians supported Russia's military actions in Syria in October, while at the end of September almost 70 percent of Russians were against the use of force in Syria, the paper writes, citing Alexei Levinson from Levada Centre.

- Over 400 foreign investors took part in VTB Capital's Russia Calling investment forum earlier this week. Some of them planned to attract Russian investment to their projects, the paper writes. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)