MOSCOW Oct 23 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday.

- The best case scenario for Russian car sales in 2016 is that they will stay at the same level as in 2015, the paper writes, citing experts.

- Russia's second largest grain terminal, the Novosibirsk bread-baking plant, plans to hold an IPO on the Moscow stock exchange, the daily reports.

- Russian car maker GAZ has started making car parts for Germany's Daimler, the paper writes.

- Authorities in Crimea will not oblige Russians who have Ukrainian citizenship to report it to the local migration authority, the daily says.

- Fewer Russians are going to pubs and bars so far this year compared to 2014. In restaurants and cafes, people are paying more attention to the size of portions and trying to spend less on desserts, the paper writes, citing Nielsen statistics.

- The number of Russian tourists travelling abroad has been steadily decreasing since the start of 2015, the paper reports.

- Over half of Russians are trying to save money on everything, including on food, medicines and healthcare, the paper writes, citing Gaidar Institute research.