MOSCOW Oct 26 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian railways will not ask the government for subsidies
from the budget for the first time since 2013, the daily writes.
- More Russians are buying forged car insurance papers or
driving without them altogether to save money, due to a drop in
people's real incomes, the daily reports.
- Prices for newly built housing in Moscow will fall by
10-15 percent per year, the daily says, citing experts.
- Russian internet company Yandex will create a
news agency where robots will write news, the paper says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's Economic Development Ministry is proposing
forcing state institutions to discuss strategic planning
documents with the pro-Kremlin United People's Front, the paper
says.
- Russia's Central Bank plans to make it harder for
investors to invest in commercial real estate via mutual funds,
the paper writes.
- Rosneft on Tuesday will propose radical reform, including
spinning off a transport business from Gazprom and liberalising
pipeline gas exports, the daily reports.
RBK
www.rbcdaily.ru
- South African media firm Naspers bought a $1.2
billion stake in Russia's biggest internet advertising website
Avito, the daily says.
(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)