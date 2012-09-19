British police say attending an incident at a motorway services station outside London
LONDON, June 5 British police on Monday said they were attending an incident at a motorway service station on the busy M25 in Surrey, just outside of London.
MOSCOW, Sept 19 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- President Vladimir Putin criticized the government for not ensuring the fulfilment of his pledges from the presidential election campaign in the country's budget plans, the daily says.
- Russian railways will get more than 21 billion roubles ($678.30 million) in 2013 to build transport infrastructure for the 2014 Winter Olympic games in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia is close to signing a deal on selling two submarines to Algeria, the daily says citing defence ministry sources.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic, could see its $489 million debt to Russia written off, the daily reports.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Some 100,000 out of a total of 800,000 prisoners in Russia are former businessmen, the daily says.
($1 = 30.9597 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Tatiana Ustinova)
LONDON, June 5 British police on Monday said they were attending an incident at a motorway service station on the busy M25 in Surrey, just outside of London.
WASHINGTON, June 5 President Donald Trump outlined a plan on Monday to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system to modernize it and lower flying costs, but his proposal drew immediate criticism from Democrats who said it would hand control of a key asset to special interests and big airlines.